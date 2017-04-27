Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The 7 important matters VP Osinbajo, 36 governors discussed at today’s NEC meeting

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) with members of the Presidential Task force on Polo Eradication after a Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday (27/04/17). 02325/27/4/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/ICE/NAN

The minister of health made presentation to Council on the meningitis outbreak in the country.

The post The 7 important matters VP Osinbajo, 36 governors discussed at today’s NEC meeting appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.