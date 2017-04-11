The Anambra law on burial rites

“IT is imperative to draw the line between mourning the dead and a fiesta”. This was the submission of Mr. Charles Ezeani, Chairman, Information, Tourism and Culture Committee of the Anambra State House of Assembly while buttressing the need for a proposed law to regulate burial ceremonies in the state in order to curb excessive spending.

Indeed, such a law is overdue not least in this era of recession when we are witnessing galloping inflation and low purchasing power, yet people are still mandated to keep up with traditional burial rites that leave many families indebted, just to give their dead relatives a “befitting burial”; a so-called befitting burial that is absolutely of no benefit to the one who has passed on but only massages the ego of organisers, the surviving relatives. According to Ezeani, the sponsor of the bill, it “seeks to curtail outrageous demands on the families of the deceased by traditions and customs enforced by elders without any consideration for financial capability”, noting that the trend had led to “unhealthy competition among families and friends, each trying by every means to out- shine the other”.

You may have noticed that people from this part of the country do not undertake funeral rites of their departed ones soonest. Rather the corpse is kept in a mortuary pending when they are ready for it. This may take as long as one year. Meanwhile, relatives have to pay for every single day the corpse spends in the cold room. Private mortuaries thrive here. For the poor who cannot afford mortuary costs, the remains of their departed are ‘put underneath the earth’. As the phrase indicates, this is not recognised as a burial by the community. In fact, the literary translation of this is that the deceased is in the “underground refrigerator”. The deceased person is regarded as having been formally buried when all funeral rites are completed. Until then, the wife of the departed one is forbidden from going to the market (buying and selling) and attending meetings, associating with the community more or less. Ditto the direct relations of any deceased persons. Preparations for the funeral ceremonies begin with gathering enough money which more often than not, involves borrowing because of the huge amount to be expended. Among the things required, are renovating the house or compound of the departed, giving it a new look; or building a house where there is no ‘befitting’ one; buying uniform cloth for the deceased’s family and extended family members (uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, children, etc.); killing a cow ‘in honour of the dead’, hiring a live band to entertain guests, including traditional dancers and of course, food for all and sundry.