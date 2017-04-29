The ban on tax collectors on federal roads

The recent order by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the arrest of persons engaged in the collection of taxes and levies on the country’s federal roads is commendable.

To enforce the order, the police high command has deployed Special X-Squad Teams to commence the removal of all illegal roadblocks and other obstructions created and operated on the highways by unlawful revenue/tax collectors, road transport unions, trade unions, and other related associations that are inhibiting vehicular movement and the smooth passage of travellers and goods.

This order is long overdue. It is in line with the existing Taxes and Levies Act, Laws of the Federation 2004 Section 2(2). This provision forbids any person, including tax authorities, from mounting roadblocks in any part of the country for the purpose of collecting any tax or levy. In that regard, the special squads, which have already swung into action, are under strict instruction to arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing the illegal act. The police authorities have also advised states and local council authorities, Internal Revenue Boards, transport unions, labour and trade associations that they risk heavy punishment if they violate this law.

The latest order became necessary because previous measures against illegal collection of taxes and levies on federal roads have proved ineffective. Now that an order has been given again to this effect, let it be enforced. In recent times, there have been reports that some states and local government authorities have been mounting illegal roadblocks on highways for the purpose of collecting sundry taxes and levies.

We recall that the illegal collection of taxes and levies on federal roads drew the ire of the National Executive Council (NEC) in 2014, when, in one of its meetings, it adopted the report of the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Harmonisation of Taxes. The committee indicted some state governments for setting up task forces that were extorting money from travellers in the name of taxes and levies. Governors of the states indicted were ordered to disband such task forces and dismantle the illegal roadblocks. However, few did, according to reports.

Before the order from the IGP, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) had petitioned that its members were being subjected to multiple taxes in different parts of the country. Also, a survey commissioned by MAN in 2013 revealed that there were no fewer than 97different taxes and levies in some states. The former IGP, Suleiman Abba, was mandated by government to dismantle the roadblocks, but they resurfaced soon after.

We also recall that not long ago, the Nigeria Agricultural Stakeholders Forum bitterly complained about the illegal collection of revenue along federal roads. Consequently, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in a letter to state governors and security agencies, reminded them of the ban on collection of taxes and levies on agricultural produce and agro-allied products on federal roads.

It is sad that many state governments are either indifferent to the activities of the touts engaged in the collection of these taxes/levies, or are providing them the cover to continue to perpetrate the illegal act. Every necessary step should be taken to enforce the new order. Not only does this nefarious act amount to multiple taxation, it also increases the prices of goods and services.

Beyond these, in these times of insecurity in the country, illegal roadblocks on the highways heighten security challenges as armed robbers sometimes cash in on such obstructions on the roads to attack travellers. Travellers also often find it difficult to distinguish between highway robbers and state/local government tax officials. Therefore, enforcement of this order is crucial, if we are to rid federal highways of touts.

Other states should borrow a leaf from the Edo State government, which under the immediate past governor, Adams Oshiomhole, banned state and council officials from collecting taxes and levies on federal roads in the state. There are also sanctions for erring officials. That is the way it should be.

We advise state and local governments to devise innovative ways of increasing their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). They should not resort to ambushing drivers on the highways. Accosting travellers on the highways is against the spirit of efficient and effective tax administration in the country. It contravenes the extant Tax and Levies Act and should be stopped.

