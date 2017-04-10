The Dash Fork, PIVX Cryptocurrency Brings Private Instant Verified Transactions to the Masses

March 15, 2017 – PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction), formerly known as Darknet offers an upgraded DASH v0.12.0.x clean fork based cryptocurrency with custom Proof of Stake (PoS) code to the community. The open source cryptocurrency platform has replaced the previous Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to bring private, instant and verified transactions to the … Continue reading The Dash Fork, PIVX Cryptocurrency Brings Private Instant Verified Transactions to the Masses

The post The Dash Fork, PIVX Cryptocurrency Brings Private Instant Verified Transactions to the Masses appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

