The Day I Quit My Job

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Today was my last day in the Corporate World and my first day as a full-time Entrepreneur. I am nervous, but it’s that type of nervousness I feel when I am about to deliver a big speech I know I have prepared for. I am excited about what the future holds, I am excited about…

