Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Enduring Legacy of Tupac’s Style 25 Years Later

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tupac Shakur’s legacy as a musician was recently cemented by being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This month also marks the 25-year anniversary of his first album, 2Pacalypse Now, making its Billboard chart debut (April 25, 1992). But as he is recognized for his poignant lyrics, his varied style deserves a …

The post The Enduring Legacy of Tupac’s Style 25 Years Later appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.