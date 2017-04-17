‘The Fate of the Furious’ Breaks Global Box Office Records on Opening Weekend

The fate of the furious or fast and furious 8 as it is more popularly called did not disappoint at the global box office as the eighth installment took in an estimated global haul of $532.5 million, according to numerous reports. This haul surpasses that of Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($528.9 million) for the…

