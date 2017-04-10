Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Film Blog: It looks like we were totally right about the Ego Boyo resurgence

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

From behind the scenes shots of her on set, we finally have a clip of Ego Boyo in the upcoming…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read » The Film Blog: It looks like we were totally right about the Ego Boyo resurgence on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.