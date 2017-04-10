The Film Blog: It looks like we were totally right about the Ego Boyo resurgence

From behind the scenes shots of her on set, we finally have a clip of Ego Boyo in the upcoming…

Read » The Film Blog: It looks like we were totally right about the Ego Boyo resurgence on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

