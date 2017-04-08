The Fishermen Of Bukul

Different communities are sustained by various vocations. For Bukul Community in Bauchi State, fishing is the major occupation they know. In this piece, Beatrice Gondyi focuses on how the community keeps itself going all the time.

or 15-year-old Abdulhadi Ahmadu, fishing is not a choice but an obligation that must be carried out to protect the family’s heritage and tradition. He comes from a lineage of fishermen who are the custodians of fishing in Bukul community in Shira local government area of Bauchi State. The teenager’s typical day begins with the obligatory Subhi prayer after which he gets ready to go to school. He comes back from school and gets ready to go fishing with his friends and family.

Ahmadu’s family is one of great fishermen who have travelled the length and breadth of the northern states of Nigeria, just to fish. His lineage holds the chieftaincy title of Sarkin Ruwa, literary meaning King of the River. Members of the family travel anywhere there is water to fish from Bauchi to Taraba up to the Chadian region.

The Bukul community is made up of several communities like; Adamami Hama, Biris, Kumus, Bidin Doki and Baiwuna palin. Others are; Ciwendo Wushi, Lubun, Kulierzomo and Maizakara all of the communities are riverine and the main occupation of the people is fishing . All year round, there is always one fishing expedition or the other that engage their time.

It was a beehive of activities during one of such expedition when LEADERSHIP Weekend visited Gidin Gada in Jama’are local government area of Bauchi State last week for one of such expeditions with both old and young fishermen in their element trying to outwit one another in casting their nets and doing what they know best.

This fishing exercise was open to all able-bodied men, both young and old the young who have inherited this occupation for generations and have sustained it over the years. To preserve the trade, the old ones have taught their young ones skills they acquired from their own parents in swimming, fishing and how to catch the biggest fish in large ponds and small rivers in and around the various communities, neighbouring villages and even outside the state.

At the end of the exercise, huge quantities of fish running into several hundreds of kilogrammes were caught and sold.

One of the grandsons of the Sarkin Ruwa, Auwalu Aminu Bukul, who was one of the participants at the Gidin Garda fishing expedition, told our correspondent that he has been fishing as long as he can remember.

“Fishing is something we inherited from our forefathers. They have been fishing for ages and our family is the custodians of fishing activities in our community. Everybody you see here, it is fishing that gave birth to him, trained him. Everything we have and are is as a result of this occupation. For us it is a hobby, a recreational business and a source of livelihood. Our forefathers engaged in it, we were born and grew up in it and our children too are already in the occupation. If I show you our children that swim and fish you will not believe it because they grew up with it.

“Even if our children attend school, they come back home and still go for fishing. This is our source of livelihood; we are a fishing community and we do it all year round. We go everywhere from Bukul right to Chad. There is nowhere where there is water that we don’t fish,” Auwalu said.

He, however, lamented that there is no modern equipment available to improve their occupation, saying that they are still using the archaic instruments handed down to them by their forefathers.

“We don’t have modern equipment or fishing implements. We are only using what is handed to us from our fathers and fore farthers. There is no intervention from government but if they will assist, we will accept happily. There are nets we use but it is not everybody that can afford that, so you see some using ropes and calabashes others use their hands and feet to catch fish.”

Having learnt from experience, Auwalu declared that fishing is a very difficult venture that is not meant for everybody, saying that, “the process of netting the fish is very difficult and most times it depends on your dexterity. At times you cast your nets from 6 am to 6pm. At other times, you cast it for 24 hours waiting. It requires a lot of patience for you to get the maximum result. We equally stay under water from three to six hours.

Another participant at the expedition, Mohammed Nura, said he can forfeit fishing if a better deal comes his ways but it is something he cannot let go completely as it is a family tradition.

“I started fishing since I was little. It is our inheritance. I can leave if I have a better offer but since it is a family thing, there is no permanent retirement. If I don’t it, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin, a nephew will always do it. You can’t leave it completely,” he told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Where there are fishermen you will also found fishmongers who buy the fish from the fishermen to resell to the end consumers. One of such is Sule Adamami who deals solely in buying fish to sell to others.

“We are the fish sellers. When they catch the fish we buy it to sell either fresh, fried roasted or dried. We transfer it to the markets and we are with them every day. If you don’t see us there is no fishing. We are all partners in the business, even though we do not involved in fishing like them but we sell the fish they caught. Our challenge is a thriving business. We need interventions from the government,” Adamami told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

Another seller, Maianguwa Sale Adamami, also known by his title, Sarkin Suya, said he was once a fisherman and most of his children are fishermen but now he is retired and sells only fish. He informed that he sells every kind of fish which he travels far and near to sell. He added that he has a specially constructed oven to roast his fish.

Speaking on fishing activities in the state, the director of Fisheries in the Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammed Bello Abubakar, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the local fishing communities in the state produce about 1000 metric tonnes of fish annually while aquaculture accounts for about 3000 metric tonnes of fish annually. According to him, the state needs about 83,241 metric tonnes, noting that the current production rate is grossly inadequate.

“There are over 800 small medium and large scale fish farmers in the state producing up to 3000 metric tonnes of fish annually in the state. This is only in the part of aquaculture while in artisinal fisheries, there are over 150 registered fishermen cooperatives societies with about 5000 membership all engaging in fishing activities. This aspect of fishery produce about 1000 metric tonnes of fish annually because of factors such as climate effect, reduced rainfall and siltation problems. The present fish production in the state is 4000 while the fish requirement is 83,241 metric tonnes. So, there is a deficit of 79,241.

“Due to to decline in catches, from our dams, reservoirs and rivers,coupled with the siltation problems, the fishermen do not leave the fish to grow. While in aquaculture problems like high cost of fish feeds, the production techniques, unavailability of fingerlings, climatic change are some of the reasons for the wide gap in deficit,” the director of Fisheries said.

He informed that government was putting more efforts aimed at improving fishing activities in the state. He added that both the state government and the Federal Government are embarking on programmes like the GES (Gross Enhancement Support) with which to provide fish farmers and artisinal fisher men in the state with inputs like fish feeds, fish seeds, medication, fishing nets, float sinkers, insulated box.

“The Bauchi State government on its part is constructing a modern fish hatchery that will produce about 50,000 fish fingerlings for the farmers in the state. There is the issue of feedsmill machine, establishment of fish processing centres and markets in the 20 local government areas in the state. Donor agencies like Hadejia-Jamaare -Komadugu-Yobe River Basin Authority supplied the state with four units of modern fish processing equipments situated at Gadan maiwain, Ningi.

“Presently, the Chad Basin Commission has also contributed to the state four earthen fish ponds constructed stocked with 5,000 fish, 150 bags of fish feeds in four selected local government areas of the state. There is market for fishing in Bauchi State. Even buyers come from Maiduguri to buy fish here. The government is to establish a standard market along Maiduguri road to increase its revenue generation,” Abubakar informed.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

