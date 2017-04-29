The Killing Culture Of The Neo-nomadic
By Wole Soyinka Culture is closely intertwined with tourism – the former, in fact, often drives the latter. The destination uppermost in the minds of most tourists we know is – Culture. This means that both share friends and – enemies.
