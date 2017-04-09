Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The language of spirit – Guardian

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The language of spirit
Guardian
Christ Jesus says unequivocally (John 4:24), that the true worship of God, Spirit, must be spiritual. Both before His crucifixion and after His resurrection, Jesus promised His disciples that they would receive the influx of the Holy Spirit. Fifty days
Pentecost: The meaning of Pentecost and its relevance to the Christian lifeEcumenical News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.