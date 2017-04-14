Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Last Jedi: Star Wars makers release first footage of Carrie Fisher – Hindustan Times

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
The Last Jedi: Star Wars makers release first footage of Carrie Fisher
Hindustan Times
To mark the 40th anniversary of the first Star Wars film, the makers of the franchise released a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played the legendary Princess Leia, in Orlando on Thursday. hollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 11:25 IST. HT Correspondent
Tearjerker: 'Star Wars' releases never-seen-before footage of Carrie Fisher in special tribute videoSFGate
With 'Forces of Destiny,' Hasbro Makes Its Biggest Push Yet Towards Female-Skewing Star Wars ToysForbes
The Last Jedi director crashes Star Wars Celebration overnight lineEW.com (blog)
TV3.ie –Sacramento Bee –CNET –Toledo Blade
all 487 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.