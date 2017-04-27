Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Love I Share With My Wife Made Me A More Mature And Better Person – 2face Idibia

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a recent interview, 2Baba opened up about how and why he went back to the love of his life, Annie, and how the love they share reflects on him as a person. When asked How and why he went back to Annie Idibia; “Every reason. I was just deceiving myself that .. you know …

The post The Love I Share With My Wife Made Me A More Mature And Better Person – 2face Idibia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.