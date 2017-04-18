The Mail & Guardian Says Cyril Ramaphosa Has Butchered His Chances Of Ever Being President

Most South Africans are at the point where they would take almost anyone at the helm, as long as it meant a break from a certain Jacob Zuma.

Of course with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma waiting in the wings it might be a smooth handover for JZ, given that his ex-wife seems willing to serve the same interests that have seen Jacob become public enemy number one.

With that in mind, over at the Mail & Guardian they seem to think Cyril Ramaphosa has ruined his chances of restoring the ANC to its former glory, thanks in large part to his back-pedalling over the cabinet reshuffle:

…some in the tripartite alliance between the ANC, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and union federation Cosatu say Ramaphosa may have missed a golden opportunity to distinguish himself as an alternative leader, capable of taking the ANC out of the mess it finds itself in… Some in the ANC believe that if Ramaphosa stood firm on the principled stance he took against Zuma, this could influence the outcome of the upcoming motion of no confidence in Parliament, because many ANC MPs were prepared to follow in Ramaphosa’s footsteps and act in the interests of South Africans, instead of the party. Even to some of his supporters, Ramaphosa’s latest silence now seems to indicate he does not to have the same influence that Zuma has. If Ramaphosa is unable to lead an internal revolt against the president, it will probably cast a shadow of doubt on his suitability as a presidential candidate. Ramaphosa needs the support of leaders such as Mantashe and Mkhize as insiders who could push his messages against Zuma out to the branches. But these leaders have now been cowed, accepting calls for unity by the ANC’s national working committee, and the deputy president has been left stranded.

It’s an even less promising picture over on News24, where political analyst Ralph Mathekga rather pointedly says “Ramaphosa’s campaign is doomed”.

…Ramaphosa is fighting for his political life and he is fighting as an outsider, while Dlamini-Zuma is fighting as an insider who is enjoying support from within ANC structures such as the Youth, Veteran’s and Women’s leagues. Despite having been out of the country for a while, Dlamini-Zuma [below] is showing Ramaphosa that he is only a caretaker deputy president who will be shown the door very soon…

Those who support Ramaphosa’s campaign within the ANC would have to contend with the reality of wasting their votes on a candidate who is appearing increasingly out of touch with what it takes to win against the Zumas. As for Ramaphosa himself, he has to decide whether he will continue with an already doomed campaign, or declare defeat and leave the space for a stronger candidate to emerge… If he stubbornly goes ahead and loses against Dlamini-Zuma in December, Ramaphosa would have to take full responsibility for another decade of the Zuma’s in office. The ANC and the country deserve a better alternative and Ramaphosa has to quickly decide whether or not he is up the task.

If those inside the ANC who cared for the interest of the party – and the people it serves – would take a stand, perhaps there would be hope for an organisation that has strayed so far from the ideals it once held dear.

Then again just imagine, for a second, another 10 years of a Zuma at the helm.

Frightening, isn’t it?

[sources:mg&news24]

