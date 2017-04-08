The Masters: Round 2 Preview

Matthew Fitzpatrick once again demonstrated what an enormous future he has by leading a major championship for the first time in his career on yesterday, before a closing double-bogey saw him slip six shots adrift of Charley Hoffman.

Fitzpatrick will still fancy his chances of adding to last year’s top-10 finish at Augusta National, a course he believes is perfect for his game, but he’ll have to show some mettle to bounce back from the disappointment of seeing an excellent score turn into just a good one in the blink of an eye.

With that in mind, it’s worth getting with Jordan Spieth ahead of their round two three-ball, as the two-time major champion should be odds-on, but can be backed at odds-against in places.

Spieth was making serene progress before a sloppy bogey at the 14th hole followed by a shocking nine at the par-five 15th ruined his day, but it’s a testament to his mental strength that he bounced back to post a competitive number, largely thanks to an immediate birdie at the 16th.

Granted, it’s now four over-par rounds in succession for Spieth at Augusta, but let’s not cast aside his sensational record in the Masters too quickly – it would be a surprise were he not somewhere close to his best back at the course on Friday afternoon. Fitzpatrick is of course respected and so too is Martin Kaymer, but the German endured a torrid back-nine and remains one to oppose at a golf course which plainly doesn’t bring out the best in him.

Take evens or bigger about Spieth and also get him on-side in a double with Phil Mickelson, who should once again be too good for Rafa Cabrera Bello and Si-Woo Kim.

Now, regular readers will know I’m jumping ship here having had a small-stakes, speculative play on Cabrera Bello yesterday, but it’s important to acknowledge when you’ve made a mistake and opposing Mickelson at Augusta was exactly that.

Watching his post-round interview, it was clear that unlike virtually every other player in the field, Mickelson sees Augusta as a gift and does not put undue pressure on himself to perform – he simply wants to enjoy himself.

That attitude was a major asset on a difficult first day and, whatever the weather, he should outscore Kim with little trouble.

Cabrera Bello is a danger as everything I said prior to round one remains true, but it’s now three very poor rounds in succession and the signs are pretty ominous.

culled from 0720 BST

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

