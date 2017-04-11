Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Media Blog: To his eternal shame, Nigerians now know that Reuben Abati is a breast man

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

At what point do we draw the line between the personal and public lives of our celebrities? Question as old…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Read » The Media Blog: To his eternal shame, Nigerians now know that Reuben Abati is a breast man on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.