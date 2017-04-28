The moment former Aviation Minister, Chidoka drove Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje prison (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana Osita Chidoka, a former minister of Aviation and Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)…

Read » The moment former Aviation Minister, Chidoka drove Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje prison (WATCH) on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

