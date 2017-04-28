The moment former Aviation Minister, Chidoka drove Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje prison (WATCH)
by Dolapo Adelana Osita Chidoka, a former minister of Aviation and Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)…
Read » The moment former Aviation Minister, Chidoka drove Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje prison (WATCH) on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!