Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The next 100 days may do more to define Trump’s presidency than the first – The Globe and Mail

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
The next 100 days may do more to define Trump’s presidency than the first – The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail

The next 100 days may do more to define Trump's presidency than the first
The Globe and Mail
The hundred days, the standard that so bewitched President Donald J. Trump, is an artificial marker, a notion Franklin Roosevelt borrowed in Washington in 1933 from Napoleon Bonaparte's tragic return from Elba exile in 1815. Mr. Trump is doing quite a
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline of key eventsKABC-TV
2020 Vision: Chelsea Beats Donald, And You Heard It Here FirstHuffington Post
'The Simpsons' has a grim take on Trump's first 100 daysChicago Tribune
Daily Mail –CNN –Deutsche Welle –Investopedia
all 214 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.