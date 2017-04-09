The North Will Loose The Most If Nigeria Breaks Up – Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has stated that the Northern Nigeria will loose a lot if Nigeria eventually breaks up.

Ezeife said this while Speaking with Sunday Sun noted that what Emir said about the north been the poorest was truthful and urged northern leaders to listen to him.

“Sanusi has been very truthful in his comments. When Prof. Ango Abdullahi said sometime ago that the North was ready for the disintegration of the country, I was wondering which North he was talking about or whether he was referring to his clan — the feudal elements in the North. But the truth is that the North loses most if Nigeria should breakup today.

What is the literacy level in the North? What is the income per head demographically in the North? When did education stop being a major resource for economic development? So, Sanusi is saying something people should listen to.

I do not see anything strange in what Sanusi said because I knew it and I had written about it.

“For him to say it, it means he is committed. He is a true northerner who is committed to the long-term interest of the North, which is tied up with one Nigeria. With a breakup, the North will be worse off while the South will survive even with more improvement. But we prefer One Nigeria and one market for all of us. Any group that has intelligence guiding its actions cannot walk away from One Nigeria.

But there must be equity and justice. No section of the country should be treated as if they are being pushed out of Nigeria like the Igbos are being treated today,” Ezeife said.

Ezeife called for a return of the country to the foundation laid by its founding fathers. “The Nigeria we have today resulted from a desire by federal troops to win the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

And the military leaders that followed continued with the same pattern and made things worse by creating more states, giving more to the North. A return to the regional structure is what Nigeria needs to move forward.”

Speaking in the same vein, Second Republic politician, Chief Guy Ikokwu, said: “Sanusi is looking at the Nigerian situation holistically and that if the country is founded on justice, fair play and equity, certainly the whole of Nigeria will prosper. And Nigeria’s prosperity will only come by restructuring the system of governance we have. The system of governance we have at the moment promotes indolence. It does not give room for initiatives; it does not give room for various sections of the country to try and capitalise their own God-given resources. If the country is fully returned to a truly federal structure as our founding fathers gave us during independence, you can be sure that the federating units will be more viable than any other West African country today.”

Former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, in his comments, noted that the dynamics of the country has changed and urged northern leaders to work out ways of improving the economy of the region without depending on oil revenue. “Sanusi has expressed an opinion and I expect him to hold an opinion under a democracy. What I know is that Nigerians have opted for unity and when we have the unity, we are going to ensure that we solve all the problems facing Nigeria together. I think the northern people should be able to sit down, speak and plan for themselves. The Niger Deltans would not accept to be ruled without seeing the impact of the oil revenue in their region. They have made up their mind on that. So, if the North continues to depend on revenue from Niger Delta oil and the commercialisation of Lagos, they are wasting their time,” he said.

It remains to be seen how the two zones in the North, which served as case studies in the Kaduna summit, would react to this discourse. But what is clear is that the North has realised its mistakes and is now talking to itself. Recall that the Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, had earlier this year declared that “the North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self” at a forum where the creme-de-la-creme of the region were assembled. How far these efforts in self-awakening would go is left for time to tell.

Speaking with Sunday Sun on the issue, former governor of Anambra State, Speaking with Sunday Sun on the issue, former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, noted that the Emir was truthful in his comments and urged northern leaders to listen to him.

“Sanusi has been very truthful in his comments. When Prof. Ango Abdullahi said sometime ago that the North was ready for the disintegration of the country, I was wondering which North he was talking about or whether he was referring to his clan — the feudal elements in the North. But the truth is that the North loses most if Nigeria should breakup today. What is the literacy level in the North? What is the income per head demographically in the North? When did education stop being a major resource for economic development? So, Sanusi is saying something people should listen to. I do not see anything strange in what Sanusi said because I knew it and I had written about it.

“For him to say it, it means he is committed. He is a true northerner who is committed to the long-term interest of the North, which is tied up with one Nigeria. With a breakup, the North will be worse off while the South will survive even with more improvement. But we prefer One Nigeria and one market for all of us. Any group that has intelligence guiding its actions cannot walk away from One Nigeria. But there must be equity and justice. No section of the country should be treated as if they are being pushed out of Nigeria like the Igbos are being treated today,” Ezeife said.

Ezeife called for a return of the country to the foundation laid by its founding fathers. “The Nigeria we have today resulted from a desire by federal troops to win the Nigeria-Biafra civil war. And the military leaders that followed continued with the same pattern and made things worse by creating more states, giving more to the North. A return to the regional structure is what Nigeria needs to move forward.”

Speaking in the same vein, Second Republic politician, Chief Guy Ikokwu, said: “Sanusi is looking at the Nigerian situation holistically and that if the country is founded on justice, fair play and equity, certainly the whole of Nigeria will prosper. And Nigeria’s prosperity will only come by restructuring the system of governance we have. The system of governance we have at the moment promotes indolence. It does not give room for initiatives; it does not give room for various sections of the country to try and capitalise their own God-given resources. If the country is fully returned to a truly federal structure as our founding fathers gave us during independence, you can be sure that the federating units will be more viable than any other West African country today.”

Former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, in his comments, noted that the dynamics of the country has changed and urged northern leaders to work out ways of improving the economy of the region without depending on oil revenue. “Sanusi has expressed an opinion and I expect him to hold an opinion under a democracy. What I know is that Nigerians have opted for unity and when we have the unity, we are going to ensure that we solve all the problems facing Nigeria together. I think the northern people should be able to sit down, speak and plan for themselves. The Niger Deltans would not accept to be ruled without seeing the impact of the oil revenue in their region. They have made up their mind on that. So, if the North continues to depend on revenue from Niger Delta oil and the commercialisation of Lagos, they are wasting their time,” he said.

It remains to be seen how the two zones in the North, which served as case studies in the Kaduna summit, would react to this discourse. But what is clear is that the North has realised its mistakes and is now talking to itself. Recall that the Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, had earlier this year declared that “the North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self” at a forum where the creme-de-la-creme of the region were assembled. How far these efforts in self-awakening would go is left for time to tell., noted that the Emir was truthful in his comments and urged northern leaders to listen to him.

“Sanusi has been very truthful in his comments. When Prof. Ango Abdullahi said sometime ago that the North was ready for the disintegration of the country, I was wondering which North he was talking about or whether he was referring to his clan — the feudal elements in the North. But the truth is that the North loses most if Nigeria should breakup today. What is the literacy level in the North? What is the income per head demographically in the North? When did education stop being a major resource for economic development? So, Sanusi is saying something people should listen to. I do not see anything strange in what Sanusi said because I knew it and I had written about it.

“For him to say it, it means he is committed. He is a true northerner who is committed to the long-term interest of the North, which is tied up with one Nigeria. With a breakup, the North will be worse off while the South will survive even with more improvement. But we prefer One Nigeria and one market for all of us. Any group that has intelligence guiding its actions cannot walk away from One Nigeria. But there must be equity and justice. No section of the country should be treated as if they are being pushed out of Nigeria like the Igbos are being treated today,” Ezeife said.

Ezeife called for a return of the country to the foundation laid by its founding fathers. “The Nigeria we have today resulted from a desire by federal troops to win the Nigeria-Biafra civil war. And the military leaders that followed continued with the same pattern and made things worse by creating more states, giving more to the North. A return to the regional structure is what Nigeria needs to move forward.”

Speaking in the same vein, Second Republic politician, Chief Guy Ikokwu, said: “Sanusi is looking at the Nigerian situation holistically and that if the country is founded on justice, fair play and equity, certainly the whole of Nigeria will prosper. And Nigeria’s prosperity will only come by restructuring the system of governance we have. The system of governance we have at the moment promotes indolence. It does not give room for initiatives; it does not give room for various sections of the country to try and capitalise their own God-given resources. If the country is fully returned to a truly federal structure as our founding fathers gave us during independence, you can be sure that the federating units will be more viable than any other West African country today.”

Former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, in his comments, noted that the dynamics of the country has changed and urged northern leaders to work out ways of improving the economy of the region without depending on oil revenue. “Sanusi has expressed an opinion and I expect him to hold an opinion under a democracy. What I know is that Nigerians have opted for unity and when we have the unity, we are going to ensure that we solve all the problems facing Nigeria together. I think the northern people should be able to sit down, speak and plan for themselves. The Niger Deltans would not accept to be ruled without seeing the impact of the oil revenue in their region. They have made up their mind on that. So, if the North continues to depend on revenue from Niger Delta oil and the commercialisation of Lagos, they are wasting their time,” he said.

It remains to be seen how the two zones in the North, which served as case studies in the Kaduna summit, would react to this discourse. But what is clear is that the North has realised its mistakes and is now talking to itself. Recall that the Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, had earlier this year declared that “the North is a poor, pathetic shadow of its former self” at a forum where the creme-de-la-creme of the region were assembled. How far these efforts in self-awakening would go is left for time to tell.

The post The North Will Loose The Most If Nigeria Breaks Up – Ezeife appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

