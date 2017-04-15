Pages Navigation Menu

The Original And Free Cucumber Diet Plan, Low-Calorie For Best Weight Loss Results

Calories in Cucumbers, Nutrition Facts
Cucumbers act as a natural diuretic and aid in removing trapped water from the body. What causes water retention?
Too much salt (sodium) in the diet can encourage water retention and water weighs very heavily on the scales. So the next time your meal contains a bit more salt than you would have liked, grab a serving of cucumber.
5 ounces of cucumber contain about 20 calories
1/2 of a medium cucumber contain about 20 calories
1 medium cucumber contains about 40 calories
Diet Cucumber Food Notes
– To remove the bitterness from cucumbers, cut off the top from the stem-end of the cucumber. Rub it against the exposed flesh of the cucumber and a foam will appear. Wash, then you are ready to enjoy your cucumber.
– Cucumbers are often waxed before they reach your market. Be sure to remove the peel before consumption.
– Individuals allergic to aspirins may experience an allergic reaction to cucumbers.
– Cucumbers make a delicious, healthy snack for dieters and non-dieters alike. Soak in a bit of white vinegar and water for a different tantalising flavor. The vinegar will also crisp the cucumber.
– A five-ounce serving of cucumber contains about: 1.5 grams of dietary fiber, 1 gram of protein, 12% RDA of Vitamin C, a trace of saturated fat and zero cholesterol.
– Cucumber Spa: Yeah – you know this relaxing trick!  When you find your diet bringing you down, relax with a couple of cucumber slices over your eyes.  So refreshing!

