The Senator Dino Melaye Circus – Tony Ogunlowo
The Honourable Senator Dino Melaye is rarely out of the spotlight these days – mostly for all the wrong reasons. His uncouth and brash comments and sometimes erratic behaviour have led to questions about his suitability as a Senator. The word ‘Honourable’ that precedes ‘Senator’ is meant to refer to someone of impeccable standing in […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG