Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The Story Is Still Being Written” – Toke Makinwa On ‘On Becoming’

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality and author of bestseller, ‘On Becoming’ has disclosed how she came about with the title of her book in a recent Instagram post. Makinwa wrote; “Someone asked me why the title “On Becoming”. The Holy Spirit gave me that name. I remember thinking of a name for this project and when I got …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post “The Story Is Still Being Written” – Toke Makinwa On ‘On Becoming’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.