The story of #BBNaija as told by its legion of fans (See this)

The second season of BBNaija unleashed unprecedented levels of passion from the audiences. For eleven weeks of pure brilliance, a torrent of intensity rained on the entire BBNaija cast, forever changing lives from the Housemates to the Host.

Compiled by AfricaMagic, Here is the story of Big Brother Naija as told by fans.

Efe’s triumph was definitely brought about by the people who had vowed an unshakable support to him as some had pledged financial support regardless of a victory.



Nigeria’s celebrities and showbiz personalities had also thrown their support en masse towards Efe.

Themed ‘See Gobbe’, the show delivered on its promise of fabulously dramatic entertainment, arousing the most joyous and fierce frenzy ever seen on the continent and beyond.

Fans all over the world poured onto the social platforms to react to every single one of the twists, turns and tears of the House. BBNaija’s discerning audiences read right through the show’s core social fabric, and were the ones championing its underlying values such as friendship, forgiveness, loyalty or strength.

Nothing slipped under the radar of the armies of BBNaija Fans, from the single most décor detail to the Ninjas, to the well-oiled creative team behind the scenes as many saluted the brilliant work of auditors and sponsors alike.

