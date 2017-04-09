The Thread: “Based on logistics” “Usain Bolt dey learn work” “Who I be?” | Nigerians are overjoyed as Efe emerges #BBNaija winner
And the winner is @Chydee BASED ON LOGISTICS!!! The moment Efe won #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/hVGkb0Xbtw — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) April 9,…
Read » The Thread: “Based on logistics” “Usain Bolt dey learn work” “Who I be?” | Nigerians are overjoyed as Efe emerges #BBNaija winner on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG