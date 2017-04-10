The Thread: Did Funmi Iyanda unknowingly walk into a trap over TBoss?
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more controversial figure, well after Kemen and TTT, amongst the Big Brother Naija housemates…
Read » The Thread: Did Funmi Iyanda unknowingly walk into a trap over TBoss? on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG