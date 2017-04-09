The Thread: “Efe and Marvis should marry” “Bisola’s got an extraordinary mentality” “Efenomenon” | Nigerians cannot get over Efe’s 25M win

As you might imagine, Twitter NG is lit today. Different topics are trending at the same time, all having #BBNaija…

Read » The Thread: “Efe and Marvis should marry” “Bisola’s got an extraordinary mentality” “Efenomenon” | Nigerians cannot get over Efe’s 25M win on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

