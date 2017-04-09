The Thread: Kemen attends BNaija’s grand finale and Nigerians go mad with fury
If you thought BBNaija really understood sexual assault and its implications, think again. Kemen, also touted as BBNaija’s pervert and…
Read » The Thread: Kemen attends BNaija’s grand finale and Nigerians go mad with fury on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG