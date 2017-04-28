The Thread: Obama had an incredible first 100 days compared to Trump [PHOTOS]

Lover, family man, patriot, President Obama’s 100 days in office tell the tale of a sure-footed leader who was focused…

Read » The Thread: Obama had an incredible first 100 days compared to Trump [PHOTOS] on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

