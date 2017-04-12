The Thread: White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, is served multiple ‘Ls’ on Twitter for insensitive comments about the holocaust
When it rains, it pours. It sure has this week and it’s only the middle of the week. Uncle Reuben’s…
Read » The Thread: White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, is served multiple ‘Ls’ on Twitter for insensitive comments about the holocaust on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG