The Trophee Hassan II Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Golf Round 4 Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 Trophee Hassan II will be played on Sunday 16th April at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco. The Trophee Hassan II 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:23 am.
The final tee slot of the Trophee Hassan II 2017 golf tournament is at 2:15 pm and features Renato Paratore and Paul Dunne.
Trophee Hassan II Round 4 Tee Times
The Trophee Hassan II 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:23 AM
|Rafa Echenique
|vs
|8:32 AM
|Ben Evans
|vs
|Jens Dantorp
|8:41 AM
|Ayoub Lguirati (AM)
|vs
|Johan Edfors
|8:50 AM
|Damien Perrier
|vs
|Julien Guerrier
|8:59 AM
|Alejandro Cañizares
|vs
|Sébastien Gros
|9:08 AM
|Matthew Southgate
|vs
|Wade Ormsby
|9:22 AM
|Marcus Armitage
|vs
|Max Orrin
|9:31 AM
|Richard Bland
|vs
|Richard S Johnson
|9:40 AM
|Jens Fahrbring
|vs
|James Morrison
|9:49 AM
|Mark Foster
|vs
|Benjamin Hebert
|9:58 AM
|Adrien Saddier
|vs
|Sebastian Soderberg
|10:07 AM
|Laurie Canter
|vs
|Haydn Porteous
|10:21 AM
|Daniel Im
|vs
|Joakim Lagergren
|10:30 AM
|Gary Stal
|vs
|Romain Wattel
|10:39 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs
|Alexander Levy
|10:48 AM
|Pelle Edberg
|vs
|Jaco van Zyl
|10:57 AM
|Lee Slattery
|vs
|Anton Karlsson
|11:06 AM
|Steven Tiley
|vs
|Jeff Winther
|11:20 AM
|Matthew Nixon
|vs
|Aaron Rai
|11:29 AM
|Rikard Karlberg
|vs
|Ashley Chesters
|11:38 AM
|David Drysdale
|vs
|Chris Paisley
|11:47 AM
|Tom Lewis
|vs
|Joël Stalter
|11:56 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|vs
|Duncan Stewart
|12:05 PM
|Sebastian Heisele
|vs
|Matteo Manassero
|12:20 PM
|Joost Luiten
|vs
|Dean Burmester
|12:30 PM
|Jorge Campillo
|vs
|Jordan Smith
|12:40 PM
|Ricardo Gouveia
|vs
|Daniel Brooks
|12:50 PM
|Matthieu Pavon
|vs
|Anthony Wall
|13:00 PM
|Chris Hanson
|vs
|Victor Dubuisson
|1:10 PM
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|vs
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|1:25 PM
|Grégory Havret
|vs
|Carlos Pigem
|1:35 PM
|Trevor Fisher Jnr
|vs
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|1:45 PM
|Grégory Bourdy
|vs
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:55 PM
|Edoardo Molinari
|vs
|Lasse Jensen
|2:05 PM
|Paul Waring
|vs
|Pablo Larrazábal
|2:15 PM
|Renato Paratore
|vs
|Paul Dunne
