The Trophee Hassan II Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Trophee Hassan II Golf Round 4 Pairings

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 4th round of the 2017 Trophee Hassan II will be played on Sunday 16th April at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco. The Trophee Hassan II 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:23 am.

The final tee slot of the Trophee Hassan II 2017 golf tournament is at 2:15 pm and features Renato Paratore and Paul Dunne.

Trophee Hassan II Round 4 Tee Times

The Trophee Hassan II 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Tee Times Players   Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
8:23 AM Rafa Echenique vs
8:32 AM Ben Evans vs Jens Dantorp
8:41 AM Ayoub Lguirati (AM) vs Johan Edfors
8:50 AM Damien Perrier vs Julien Guerrier
8:59 AM Alejandro Cañizares vs Sébastien Gros
9:08 AM Matthew Southgate vs Wade Ormsby
9:22 AM Marcus Armitage vs Max Orrin
9:31 AM Richard Bland vs Richard S Johnson
9:40 AM Jens Fahrbring vs James Morrison
9:49 AM Mark Foster vs Benjamin Hebert
9:58 AM Adrien Saddier vs Sebastian Soderberg
10:07 AM Laurie Canter vs Haydn Porteous
10:21 AM Daniel Im vs Joakim Lagergren
10:30 AM Gary Stal vs Romain Wattel
10:39 AM Mikko Ilonen vs Alexander Levy
10:48 AM Pelle Edberg vs Jaco van Zyl
10:57 AM Lee Slattery vs Anton Karlsson
11:06 AM Steven Tiley vs Jeff Winther
11:20 AM Matthew Nixon vs Aaron Rai
11:29 AM Rikard Karlberg vs Ashley Chesters
11:38 AM David Drysdale vs Chris Paisley
11:47 AM Tom Lewis vs Joël Stalter
11:56 AM Adrian Otaegui vs Duncan Stewart
12:05 PM Sebastian Heisele vs Matteo Manassero
12:20 PM Joost Luiten vs Dean Burmester
12:30 PM Jorge Campillo vs Jordan Smith
12:40 PM Ricardo Gouveia vs Daniel Brooks
12:50 PM Matthieu Pavon vs Anthony Wall
13:00 PM Chris Hanson vs Victor Dubuisson
1:10 PM Ricardo Gonzalez vs Mike Lorenzo-Vera
1:25 PM Grégory Havret vs Carlos Pigem
1:35 PM Trevor Fisher Jnr vs Lucas Bjerregaard
1:45 PM Grégory Bourdy vs Dylan Frittelli
1:55 PM Edoardo Molinari vs Lasse Jensen
2:05 PM Paul Waring vs Pablo Larrazábal
2:15 PM Renato Paratore vs Paul Dunne

