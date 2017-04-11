Pages Navigation Menu

Theo Walcott Says ‘This Is Not Arsenal’

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Sports

On Monday night Arsenal suffered yet another setback in what has been a testing campaign, going down 3-0 to strugglers Crystal Palace and dealing a big blow to their chances of a top-four finish. Goals from Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and a Luka Milivojevic penalty inflicted a fourth successive away defeat in the Premier League…

