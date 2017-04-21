There are Cabals in the Presidency – Fayose
The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s to explain why he has been absent from state functions, especially the weekly Federal Executive Council meetings. The governor, in a press release issued in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, asked if the president …
