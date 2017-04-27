“There is absolutely no place for content of this kind” on our Platform – Facebook on Recent Murders & Suicides

Facebook has addressed occurrences of murder and suicide reports on its platform. A statement released by the company on Thursday, said such content have no place on the platform. “This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

