There Is Transparency Now In NNPC – GMD
Leadership Newspapers
There Is Transparency Now In NNPC – GMD
Leadership Newspapers
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru has said that there is now transparency in the government owned company. Baru who stated this during a speech at a stakeholder engagement with …
