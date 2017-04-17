There will be no movement in Biafra land May 30 – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sunday insisted that there was no going back on the May 30, sit-at-home order for the 50th anniversary of the declaration of the Independent State of Biafra. IPOB stated that all Biafrans, no matter the states they were located, must honour and remember the heroes and heroines of the […]
