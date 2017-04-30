Pages Navigation Menu

There’s Nothing Wrong In Supporting 74-year-old Buhari For Second Term – Rotimi Amaechi

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed his support for the president, Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections. The Transport Minister who during a recent interview noted that he does not like money hence cannot be corrupt revealed during an interview with Channels TV that the president is fit enough to run for presidency…

