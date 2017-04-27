These guys are pushing boundaries | 2face speaks on Wizkid, Davido, Tekno

by Dolapo Adelana Music icon, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba has said the new generation of Nigerian artistes are…

Read » These guys are pushing boundaries | 2face speaks on Wizkid, Davido, Tekno on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

