They want to kill me – Dino

Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has accused the administrator of Ijumu, his Local Government Mr. Taofiq Isah of plotting to kill him. The Senator raised the alarm Saturday morning and alleged that he narrowly escaped death the previous night when some gunmen visited his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede and shot thorough out the night.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

