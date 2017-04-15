Pages Navigation Menu

They want to kill me – Dino

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has  accused the administrator of  Ijumu, his Local Government Mr. Taofiq Isah of plotting to kill him. The Senator raised the alarm Saturday morning and alleged that he narrowly escaped death the previous night when some gunmen visited his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede and shot thorough out the night.

