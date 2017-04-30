Pages Navigation Menu

Thiago Motta: PSG Are The Most Ambitious In Europe

Thiago Motta says Paris Saint Germain are not the best team in Europe, but they are the most ambitious in Europe.

Since QSI took over the French club in 2011, the Ligue 1 giants have dominated the French league, but have not enjoyed European success.

However, Thiago Motta believes they will attain the level their owners want of them in no time.

“Today we can all agree that PSG’s not the greatest club in Europe, but it is the most ambitious,” the Italy international, 34, told TF1. “One day, it will be among the best two or three clubs in the world.”

Even finishing top of Ligue 1 is far from certain, with the destination of the title out of the reigning champions’ hands with four matches of the campaign remaining and a tough trip to Nice slated for Sunday night.

“We have to treat every match like a final,” Motta added. “That’s again the case against Nice.

“I hope that we’ll finish the season with the two titles we can still win: the league and the Coupe de France.”

