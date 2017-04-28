Thiago: Until I Win The UCL, I’m Not Leaving Bayern

Thiago Alcantara insists he will not be leaving Bayern Munich, until he wins the Champions League, after signing a contract extension.

The Spain international who has won three Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals signed an extension until 2021.

Thiago has not gone past the semifinals of the UCL in the four years he has spent at at the club.

“One hundred percent,” he told the club’s TV channel when asked if the Champions League was now his aim. “My goal is the same as it has been in recent years: I want to win the Champions League with this club. I’ll stay here until I win this competition.

“[The renewal] means that I will be here for a long time and I will try to win even more games and titles in the coming years.

“I’m very happy to work for this club, this team and these people here at Bayern. We’re very happy in Munich. I have my kids here. Everything is perfect.”

Bayern, who are eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, face Wolfsburg on Saturday.

