Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thieves caught stealing generators in Rivers State, disgraced (photos)

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Thieves caught stealing generators in Rivers State, disgraced (photos)

An ex-convict and his friend who stole some of their neighbours’ properties, have been caught by security men securing Seaside Road in Port Harcourt. It was gathered that the thieves stole 2 “I pass my neighbour generator” and “1 motorcycle” from their neighbours in Ogoni Camp Umuebulu 1.

Here’s what an eyewitness wrote;

‘Forgot to post this in the morning.
The security guys in my neighbourhood caught these guys this early morning along seaside road. Affter stealing two generators (I pass my neighbour to be precise) and I bike (okada) from their neighbours in Ogoni Camp Umuebulu 1.
Actually the guy on short just came back from prison and now look at him in another mess.
They will not go and rest’. 

FB_IMG_1493398499691.jpg

FB_IMG_1493398489673.jpg

_20170428_175659.JPG
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.