‘Things were better when Osinbajo was acting than now Buhari returned’ – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


'Things were better when Osinbajo was acting than now Buhari returned'
Vanguard
President Buhari's return from his medical vacation affected the good works of Osinbajo in restructuring the Nigeria economy, said Tanko Yakasai, an Elder Statesman. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.

