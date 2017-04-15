‘Things were better when Osinbajo was acting than now Buhari returned’ – Vanguard
Vanguard
President Buhari's return from his medical vacation affected the good works of Osinbajo in restructuring the Nigeria economy, said Tanko Yakasai, an Elder Statesman.
