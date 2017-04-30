This Guy Wants To Marry Dj Cuppy And Has Already Created A Hashtag For Their Wedding
A man wrote to relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin on his desperate desire to marry billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, and he has already created a hashtag #Edwincuppy2018 for their wedding. Read the post and her reply below… Source: Instagram
