Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Is My First Time In Nine Years, I Will Go Trophyless – Guardiola

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

This Is My First Time In Nine Years, I Will Go Trophyless – Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would end the season without a single trophy following his arrival to the English Premier League. City who host rival, Man Utd tonight have dropped 15 points at home this season and are unlikely to finish higher than third. “I’ve been managing for nine years and…

The post This Is My First Time In Nine Years, I Will Go Trophyless – Guardiola appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.