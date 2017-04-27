This Is My First Time In Nine Years, I Will Go Trophyless – Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would end the season without a single trophy following his arrival to the English Premier League. City who host rival, Man Utd tonight have dropped 15 points at home this season and are unlikely to finish higher than third. “I’ve been managing for nine years and…
