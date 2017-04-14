Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Is The Problem With Nigeria-based Players – Gernot Rohr

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Nigerian national team Head coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that Nigerian National team members are fond of falsifying their age. The national coach who admitted he is not comfortable with the age factor of professional footballers in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL said: “There is an existing problem with Nigeria based players. We…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post This Is The Problem With Nigeria-based Players – Gernot Rohr appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.