Viral BBC Kids Get Their Own Cartoon Show And It's Adorable

Viral BBC Kids Get Their Own Cartoon Show And It’s Adorable – NDTV

Viral BBC Kids Get Their Own Cartoon Show And It's Adorable
The Adventures Of Mina And Jack is inspired from Professor Kelly's two kids, Marion and James. New Delhi: Remember the famous BBC dad? The one whose kids burst in on him while he was live on television? Those kids now have their own cartoon show!
Kids who crashed their dad's BBC interview get animated showJakarta Post
Those Kids Who Crashed Their Dad's BBC Interview Now Have Their Own ShowKonbini
BBC interview-bombing kids could get their own cartoon pilotCNET

