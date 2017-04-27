Viral BBC Kids Get Their Own Cartoon Show And It’s Adorable – NDTV
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
NDTV
|
Viral BBC Kids Get Their Own Cartoon Show And It's Adorable
NDTV
The Adventures Of Mina And Jack is inspired from Professor Kelly's two kids, Marion and James. New Delhi: Remember the famous BBC dad? The one whose kids burst in on him while he was live on television? Those kids now have their own cartoon show!
Kids who crashed their dad's BBC interview get animated show
Those Kids Who Crashed Their Dad's BBC Interview Now Have Their Own Show
BBC interview-bombing kids could get their own cartoon pilot
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!