Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Threat to occupy Chevron: Community issues Delta govt final notice – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Threat to occupy Chevron: Community issues Delta govt final notice
Vanguard
WARRI—THE people of oil-rich Kokodiagbene community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, gave a final notice to the state government of their plan to occupy the Utonana Flow Station, operated Chevron …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.