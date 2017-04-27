Threat to occupy Chevron: Community issues Delta govt final notice – Vanguard
|
Threat to occupy Chevron: Community issues Delta govt final notice
Vanguard
WARRI—THE people of oil-rich Kokodiagbene community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, gave a final notice to the state government of their plan to occupy the Utonana Flow Station, operated Chevron …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!