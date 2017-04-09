Three more years for Jennifer Musisi at KCCA

President Museveni renewed the contract of Jennifer Semakula Musisi, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, keeping her on the job until April 2020. Musisi’s contract was first renewed on April 14, 2014, and was due this month. Kampala Minister Beti Kamya described Musisi as a hardworking, principled and a powerful leader. There had been speculation that Musisi would not get the job back due to comments she made while appearing before a parliamentary probe saying she preferred self-employment because of the demanding nature of her job. Museveni had also attributed NRM’s loss of seats in Kampala to the heavy handedness of KCCA enforcement officers. Although Jennifer Musisi has contributed a lot to cleaning up of the city and improving KCCA’s image, her tenure has been blighted by political fights with Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

