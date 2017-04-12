Three S1x Positions Favoured By Young People

A recent survey of more than 3,000 men and women aged 18 to 34 years old shows that millennials may not be as sexually adventurous as the adults want to believe.

According to the survey carried out by the SKYN Condoms, the following are the three main sex positions favoured by the millennials. One of them, surprisingly, is old fashioned!

• Cowgirl: Also known as woman on top, cowgirl puts her in control of the pace and depth of penetration, giving her freedom to mix it up between shallow and deep thrusts. As for the man, he gets to view his partner’s body in new light!

• Doggy style: Doggy style allows for deep penetration, which feels amazing for both partners. There’s need for the man to thrust gently, though; to avoid hurting her!

• Missionary: Missionary is great for the man because he has control over the depth and speed of thrusting. And the woman loves it because it’s intimate and requires lots of eye and skin contact. Bonus: The friction of the man’s pelvis indirectly stimulates her clitoris, which most women need to achieve orgasm, according to the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction.

Credit: Punch