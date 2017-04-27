Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Throwback Music: Banky W feat. Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee & 9ice – Lagos Party (Remix)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

We all know a remix is almost never as good as the original with only a few exceptions. This particular remix to Banky W‘s “Lagos Party” had the bigwigs of the industry such as Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee and 9ice jumping on this track guns blazing to create an exceptional remix which equals if not […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.