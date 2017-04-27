Throwback Music: Banky W feat. Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee & 9ice – Lagos Party (Remix)

We all know a remix is almost never as good as the original with only a few exceptions. This particular remix to Banky W‘s “Lagos Party” had the bigwigs of the industry such as Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee and 9ice jumping on this track guns blazing to create an exceptional remix which equals if not […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

