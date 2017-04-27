Throwback Music: Banky W feat. Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee & 9ice – Lagos Party (Remix)
We all know a remix is almost never as good as the original with only a few exceptions. This particular remix to Banky W‘s “Lagos Party” had the bigwigs of the industry such as Naeto C, D’Banj, Muna, eLDee and 9ice jumping on this track guns blazing to create an exceptional remix which equals if not […]
